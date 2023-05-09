Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Holdings Decreased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 71,613 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $31,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ED. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.2% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 27,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.0% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Consolidated Edison Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $99.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $102.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.40.
Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.15%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ED has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.42.
About Consolidated Edison
Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.
