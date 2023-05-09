Swiss National Bank Makes New Investment in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,277,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,326,000. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.41% of Ball as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ball in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Ball in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Ball in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ball in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball Price Performance

BALL stock opened at $57.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Ball Co. has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $75.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 40.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.04.

Ball Dividend Announcement

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Ball had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BALL. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ball currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.56.

Ball Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.