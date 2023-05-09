Windle Wealth LLC Invests $6.95 Million in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Windle Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 63,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,951,000. Exxon Mobil accounts for 5.4% of Windle Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Warwick Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $1,868,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 65,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,183,000 after buying an additional 22,860 shares during the period. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Peterson Wealth Management acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Presilium Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $864,000. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $109.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $441.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.69 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.89.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.25.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also

