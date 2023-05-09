Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,564 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.20% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $25,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 3,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 1,746 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.43, for a total value of $849,306.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,254.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of BIO opened at $378.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $468.02 and a 200 day moving average of $442.13. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $344.63 and a twelve month high of $572.70.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.10. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BIO. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $571.00 to $579.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $653.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

