Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 6,079 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,079 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $7,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,907,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,128,897,000 after buying an additional 993,916 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 31,506,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,102,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,126 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 26.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,729,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,785,454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020,078 shares during the period. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 417.5% in the third quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,237,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,016,616,000 after purchasing an additional 12,292,785 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1,151.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,157,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $591,239,000 after acquiring an additional 6,585,655 shares during the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

CP opened at $81.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12-month low of $65.17 and a 12-month high of $82.96.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 18.54%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CP shares. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.21.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. provides rail freight transportation services. It offers rail services linking Canada, the United States and Mexico. The company was founded on June 22, 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.