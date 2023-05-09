Van ECK Associates Corp Has $7.11 Million Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 51,024 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $7,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 42,496 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,458,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 416,742 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,380,000 after purchasing an additional 13,685 shares in the last quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 39,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 597.8% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $136.53 on Tuesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $143.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.63. The firm has a market cap of $38.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.00.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.08). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 17.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on YUM shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Scott Catlett sold 2,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $357,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,724 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Catlett sold 2,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $357,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,428 shares of company stock worth $3,524,225 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.