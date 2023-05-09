Van ECK Associates Corp Has $7.70 Million Stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,547 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.17% of Perrigo worth $7,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 315.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 117.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 1,364.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perrigo

In other news, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 3,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $132,427.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,414.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.05 per share, with a total value of $190,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,879 shares in the company, valued at $604,195.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 3,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $132,427.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,414.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,223 shares of company stock worth $619,867 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Perrigo Trading Up 0.7 %

PRGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Perrigo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Perrigo in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

NYSE:PRGO opened at $36.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -37.50 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.18 and its 200 day moving average is $35.51. Perrigo Company plc has a 12 month low of $30.78 and a 12 month high of $43.90.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.273 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is -113.54%.

About Perrigo

(Get Rating)

Perrigo Co Plc engages in the provision of self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA) and Consumer Self-Care International (CSCI).

Featured Articles

