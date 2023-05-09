California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,219,016 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,799 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $63,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SSNC. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 181.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. 83.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SSNC shares. TheStreet raised SS&C Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

SSNC stock opened at $55.79 on Tuesday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.25 and a 1 year high of $65.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.13. The firm has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 1.42.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.13. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. SS&C Technologies’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.33%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

