Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $7.39 Million Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.13% of Commercial Metals worth $7,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,226,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $550,481,000 after buying an additional 142,062 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 1.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,645,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,260,000 after purchasing an additional 140,355 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 22.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,494,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,997 shares in the last quarter. Fairholme Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 3.8% in the third quarter. Fairholme Capital Management LLC now owns 2,377,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,364,000 after purchasing an additional 86,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,729,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,378,000 after purchasing an additional 19,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

CMC opened at $44.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.33. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $31.47 and a twelve month high of $58.09.

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is currently 7.40%.

CMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.57.

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

