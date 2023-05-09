Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 29,666 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 260,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,666 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in CSX were worth $8,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of CSX by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 33,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 13,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CSX by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its position in shares of CSX by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 19,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Performance

CSX opened at $31.88 on Tuesday. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $34.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $64.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.78.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CSX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

