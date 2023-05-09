Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $10.06 Million Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,323 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $10,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 4,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APD. Societe Generale lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.45.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.4 %

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

APD stock opened at $295.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.71. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.88 and a twelve month high of $328.56.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

