Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Raises Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,368 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Equifax were worth $8,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFX. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 129 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Equifax by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EFX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Equifax from $214.00 to $212.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Equifax in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Equifax from $187.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays cut their price target on Equifax from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Equifax from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.20.

Equifax Trading Up 0.3 %

EFX opened at $200.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.19. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.98 and a 1-year high of $234.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.45.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. Analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Featured Articles

