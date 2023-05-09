Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 17,784 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 309,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,784 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $8,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,826,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,108,000 after purchasing an additional 799,221 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,992,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,427,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,119,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,473,000 after purchasing an additional 404,423 shares during the period. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,576,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,129,000 after purchasing an additional 206,554 shares during the period. 67.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 5,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $127,754.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 528,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,238,422.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 5,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $127,754.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 528,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,238,422.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carole Ho sold 1,521 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $46,968.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,564,051.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,131,753. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Denali Therapeutics Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DNLI shares. SVB Securities started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Denali Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.75.

Shares of Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $26.56 on Tuesday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.24 and a fifty-two week high of $39.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.69.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.29 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 300.55% and a negative return on equity of 35.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.31 EPS for the current year.

About Denali Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Stories

