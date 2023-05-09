Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Increases Stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,676 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $8,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 277.8% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Waste Connections

In related news, SVP Robert Michael Cloninger sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $200,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,836.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Waste Connections news, SVP Robert Michael Cloninger sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $200,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,836.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP James Little sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total value of $611,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,995,936.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,955 over the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $141.90 on Tuesday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $113.50 and a one year high of $148.20. The company has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a PE ratio of 42.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.95.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WCN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on Waste Connections from $165.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.22.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

Further Reading

