Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Decreases Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 426,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 308,333 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.09% of Annaly Capital Management worth $8,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 292.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 192.4% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. 52.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

NLY opened at $19.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.36. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $27.96.

Annaly Capital Management Cuts Dividend

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $818.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 38.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -115.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on NLY shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Argus cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.28.

About Annaly Capital Management

(Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, and Mortgage Servicing Rights. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.