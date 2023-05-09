Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Position Boosted by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 958.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 315,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285,405 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $29,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 655.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 275.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.78.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of ADM stock opened at $75.40 on Tuesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $70.02 and a 12 month high of $98.28. The firm has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.64 and a 200-day moving average of $85.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $24.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.09 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 4.36%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 22.58%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

