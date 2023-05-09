Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $9.40 Million Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,586 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,295 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $9,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.8% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 580 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 719 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.8% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,872 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 50,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

KKR opened at $49.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.80. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.77 and a fifty-two week high of $60.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 212.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently -45.59%.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $295,108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $2,217,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,434,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,508,943.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $295,108,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37 shares in the company, valued at $1,436.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.23.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. The firm manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Insurance segments.

