Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 8,935 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,654 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,935 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Workday were worth $9,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WDAY. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the third quarter worth about $29,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 975.0% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 1,168.4% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Workday from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Workday from $223.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Workday from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Workday from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Workday from $220.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.97.

Workday Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of WDAY opened at $179.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $128.72 and a one year high of $206.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $193.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.13.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total value of $50,923.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,849,294.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total transaction of $916,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total value of $50,923.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,849,294.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,469 shares of company stock worth $8,469,440 in the last three months. 21.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Workday Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.