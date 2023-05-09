Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 64.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,049 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $10,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DG. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 21.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,098,000 after buying an additional 12,262 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,947,000 after purchasing an additional 10,773 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “focus list” rating and issued a $242.00 price objective (down previously from $289.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $211.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.82.

In other news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire purchased 3,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DG stock opened at $220.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $48.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.33. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $183.25 and a 12 month high of $261.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.63%. The firm had revenue of $10.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 22.10%.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

