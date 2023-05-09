Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56,028 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $10,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 78,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 11,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 185.9% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 9,710 shares during the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $96.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.14. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $87.64 and a 52 week high of $119.91. The stock has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($0.26). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 24.65%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.22 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 16.16%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.70 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.63.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total value of $1,538,803.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,509 shares in the company, valued at $3,597,697.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

