Madison Asset Management LLC Makes New $217,000 Investment in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. 75.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $380.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $448.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $393.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $411.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 30.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.86.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.