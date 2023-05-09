Madison Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Madison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,573 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 74.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $385.51 on Tuesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $390.00. The stock has a market cap of $365.41 billion, a PE ratio of 38.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $363.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $356.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on MA. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.35, for a total transaction of $64,420,795.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,253,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,802,913,208.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.35, for a total value of $64,420,795.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,253,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,802,913,208.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,600.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 380,733 shares of company stock valued at $140,704,056 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Further Reading

