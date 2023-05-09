iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,056 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $38,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pachira Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,288,000. Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.0% during the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 3,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $375,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF opened at $247.54 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.05 and a fifty-two week high of $258.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $238.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

