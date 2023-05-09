Madison Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Madison Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Altria Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,690,000 after buying an additional 89,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $498,000. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $46.61 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $57.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.87. The firm has a market cap of $83.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.07%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.90%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MO shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

