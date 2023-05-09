Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Stock Holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,130,941 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 112,525 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.96% of Summit Materials worth $32,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 11,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Summit Materials by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased its holdings in Summit Materials by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 24,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Summit Materials by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Summit Materials by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SUM shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Summit Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Summit Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.08.

Shares of Summit Materials stock opened at $30.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.41. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $34.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.20.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $407.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.61 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

