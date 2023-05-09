Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stock Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.32% of Repligen worth $30,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RGEN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Repligen by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,128,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $959,665,000 after acquiring an additional 24,998 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Repligen by 3.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,756,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $330,315,000 after acquiring an additional 65,550 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Repligen during the third quarter worth $306,666,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Repligen by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,601,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $271,232,000 after acquiring an additional 82,356 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Repligen by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,393,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $260,753,000 after acquiring an additional 18,369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Repligen

In related news, Director Martin D. Madaus bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $161.15 per share, for a total transaction of $80,575.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,462.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Repligen Price Performance

Repligen stock opened at $156.59 on Tuesday. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $137.21 and a 12 month high of $262.26. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.65 and its 200-day moving average is $174.56.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $182.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.43 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 21.58%. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RGEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Repligen from $170.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Repligen from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Repligen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Repligen from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.56.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. is a global life sciences company, which engages in providing bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. It operates through the North America. Europe, and Asia Pacific Region or Other geographical segments. The company was founded by Alexander G.

