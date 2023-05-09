Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,442 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.05% of Waste Management worth $33,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WM. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 232.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,969,135. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,054,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,915,135. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,969,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,743 shares of company stock valued at $4,762,320. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of WM stock opened at $169.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $68.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.89 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.35.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.67.

Waste Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.