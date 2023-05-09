Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 956,170 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 72.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 956,170 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.17% of Raymond James worth $38,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,629,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Raymond James by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 58,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,281,000 after buying an additional 4,733 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth approximately $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.43.

NYSE RJF opened at $86.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.44. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $126.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.02.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.14). Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 22.13%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

