Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 139,824 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) by 67.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 346,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139,824 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.46% of Celsius worth $36,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Celsius by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,446,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC raised its position in shares of Celsius by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 15,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 7,093 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Celsius by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Celsius by 115.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after buying an additional 18,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Celsius alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CELH shares. Wedbush raised shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Celsius from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.89.

Insider Activity

Celsius Stock Up 2.5 %

In other news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 514,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.10, for a total transaction of $49,999,994.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,331,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,969,132.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CELH opened at $106.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.59. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.31 and a 12-month high of $122.24.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Celsius had a negative net margin of 28.65% and a negative return on equity of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $177.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.13 million. On average, analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Celsius

(Get Rating)

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of functional drinks and liquid supplements. It also offers post-workout functional energy drinks and protein bars. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.