Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Five Below were worth $39,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Five Below by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below stock opened at $196.68 on Tuesday. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $220.19. The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 41.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $201.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.67.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.07. Five Below had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

FIVE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Roth Mkm raised shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Five Below from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.43.

In related news, insider George Hill sold 2,568 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.34, for a total transaction of $514,473.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,398 shares in the company, valued at $4,887,895.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Five Below news, insider George Hill sold 2,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.34, for a total value of $514,473.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,398 shares in the company, valued at $4,887,895.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 2,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.04, for a total transaction of $491,244.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,141 shares in the company, valued at $1,557,023.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,538 shares of company stock valued at $6,879,774. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

