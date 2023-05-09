California Public Employees Retirement System Has $48.39 Million Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,032,129 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,725 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.24% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $48,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

NYSE:HPE opened at $14.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $17.25.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 2.92%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.85%.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $152,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,161 shares in the company, valued at $705,340.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 34,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $513,024.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $152,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,340.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 747,314 shares of company stock worth $11,291,569 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HPE. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.85.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

