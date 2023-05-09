California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 952,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 105,919 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.25% of Equity Residential worth $56,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,455,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,620,000 after buying an additional 327,435 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,331,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,191,000 after purchasing an additional 414,645 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,647,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,002,000 after purchasing an additional 943,870 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,319,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,533,000 after purchasing an additional 112,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,341,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,105,000 after purchasing an additional 652,761 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EQR shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lowered Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Equity Residential from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on Equity Residential from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Equity Residential from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Equity Residential Price Performance

In other news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 42,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $2,627,150.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,497 shares in the company, valued at $773,689.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EQR stock opened at $62.98 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $54.60 and a 52-week high of $80.89.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.05%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

