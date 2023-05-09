California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 401,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.30% of Extra Space Storage worth $59,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EXR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 104.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 779,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,540,000 after acquiring an additional 398,729 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 934,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,609,000 after purchasing an additional 381,727 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 79.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,690,000 after purchasing an additional 376,279 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 183.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,156,000 after purchasing an additional 249,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth $40,485,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EXR shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total transaction of $800,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,100.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Extra Space Storage news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 6,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total value of $1,018,225.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 82,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,379,867.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total transaction of $800,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,100.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,440 shares of company stock valued at $2,172,313 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXR opened at $156.98 on Tuesday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.97 and a fifty-two week high of $216.52. The company has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $506.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.39 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 43.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.89%.

About Extra Space Storage

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.