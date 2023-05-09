Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 62,087 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 62,087 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.13% of Celanese worth $14,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 338.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Celanese from $139.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.54.

Celanese Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:CE opened at $106.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.59. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $161.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.31.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 19.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 16.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Celanese news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $117.15 per share, for a total transaction of $140,580.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,501.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

See Also

