Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 243,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 17,611 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Waters were worth $83,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WAT. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Waters by 192.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 76 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Waters by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark P. Vergnano bought 3,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $313.32 per share, for a total transaction of $997,924.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,479.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

WAT opened at $296.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.85. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $265.61 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $304.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $321.32.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.10. Waters had a return on equity of 175.08% and a net margin of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $858.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WAT. Citigroup lifted their price target on Waters from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on Waters from $385.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Waters from $334.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Waters from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $351.00.

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

