Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.50-0.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $370-385 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $378.83 million. Certara also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.50-$0.55 EPS.

Certara Price Performance

Shares of Certara stock opened at $23.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.75. Certara has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $24.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 260.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.57.

Get Certara alerts:

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Certara had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $90.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Certara will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Certara

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Certara from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of Certara from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Certara from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Certara from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.25.

In related news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $118,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 182,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,826.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Certara

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Certara by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Certara by 135.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Certara in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Certara by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Certara in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

About Certara

(Get Rating)

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.