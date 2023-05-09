Athira Pharma (ATHA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th.

Athira Pharma Trading Down 3.4 %

ATHA opened at $2.86 on Tuesday. Athira Pharma has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $9.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.68 and a 200-day moving average of $3.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATHA. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Athira Pharma during the first quarter worth $1,427,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Athira Pharma during the first quarter worth $2,667,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Athira Pharma by 5.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 115,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 5,664 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Athira Pharma by 39.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 827,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,172,000 after acquiring an additional 232,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Athira Pharma during the first quarter worth $149,000. 58.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Athira Pharma

Separately, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Athira Pharma from $33.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. The company's lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small molecule HGF/MET positive modulator that is in LIFT-AD Phase 3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease.

