Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Releases Earnings Results

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 10.66%. Lincoln Educational Services updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Lincoln Educational Services Trading Up 7.5 %

NASDAQ:LINC opened at $6.16 on Tuesday. Lincoln Educational Services has a 12 month low of $4.59 and a 12 month high of $7.93. The company has a market cap of $194.10 million, a PE ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.06.

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lincoln Educational Services news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 14,000 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total value of $83,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Scott M. Shaw sold 53,183 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $326,543.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,040,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,388,516.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 14,000 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $83,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 121,312 shares of company stock valued at $738,099. Company insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 405.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 20,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 16,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

LINC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. engages in the provision of a career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Corporate. The Transportation and Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive, diesel, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, welding, and manufacturing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.