Aravive (ARAV) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th.

Aravive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARAV opened at $1.61 on Tuesday. Aravive has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $96.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aravive

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARAV. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aravive by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 374,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 97,116 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aravive by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 35,900 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aravive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aravive by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aravive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 16.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Aravive

Several research analysts recently commented on ARAV shares. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Aravive from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Aravive in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aravive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.20.

Aravive, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of transformative treatments designed to halt the progression of life threatening disease, including cancer and fibrosis. The company was founded on December 10, 2008 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

