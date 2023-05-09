Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Purchases 293 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 259.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.25.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of XOM stock opened at $109.11 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $80.69 and a 12 month high of $119.92. The stock has a market cap of $441.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.89.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 24.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

