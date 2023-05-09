5,625 Shares in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Bought by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 5,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBWI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 253.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 44,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 32,242 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 127.4% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 15,642 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,440,000 after acquiring an additional 40,046 shares during the period. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bath & Body Works news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 1,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $62,221.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,487,146.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bath & Body Works Trading Down 3.3 %

NYSE BBWI opened at $32.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.70. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $52.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.19 and a 200 day moving average of $39.46.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.23. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Equities analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBWI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler cut Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Argus cut Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.90.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

