Dakota Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 3,243 Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,243 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMS. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maximus by 8.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,169,884 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $357,050,000 after buying an additional 497,114 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Maximus by 127.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 225,371 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $17,138,000 after purchasing an additional 126,257 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Maximus by 38.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 377,081 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,261,000 after purchasing an additional 105,322 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Maximus by 49.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 271,090 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $16,946,000 after purchasing an additional 90,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Maximus by 9.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 907,692 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $52,528,000 after purchasing an additional 76,597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Maximus from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Insider Transactions at Maximus

Maximus Price Performance

In related news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 9,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.74, for a total transaction of $790,167.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,040.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Maximus stock opened at $79.45 on Tuesday. Maximus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.46 and a 52-week high of $85.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.81 and a 200-day moving average of $74.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Maximus had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Maximus Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Maximus’s payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Maximus Company Profile



MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government health and human services programs, and the provision of technology solutions to government. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers business process services (BPS), appeals and assessments, and related consulting work for U.S.

