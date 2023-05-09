Boston Partners Makes New Investment in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in DocuSign by 188.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 55,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 36,353 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth $239,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 39.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,427,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,352,000 after purchasing an additional 402,661 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,481,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,201,000 after purchasing an additional 207,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 9.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DocuSign Price Performance

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $49.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.44. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.57 and a twelve month high of $92.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $659.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.39 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 3.87% and a negative return on equity of 7.15%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.93.

Insider Activity at DocuSign

In other DocuSign news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $116,357.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,248.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Further Reading

