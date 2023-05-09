Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FOXA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in FOX by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,282,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976,775 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,855,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,685,000 after purchasing an additional 240,496 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 16.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,617,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,174,000 after purchasing an additional 637,439 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 1.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,720,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,155,000 after purchasing an additional 61,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,659,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,219 shares in the last quarter. 55.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FOX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FOXA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of FOX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.39.

Insider Activity at FOX

FOX Stock Performance

In related news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $2,592,953.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 19.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FOXA opened at $32.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.85. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $28.01 and a 52-week high of $37.26.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. FOX had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. FOX’s payout ratio is 18.32%.

FOX Profile

(Get Rating)

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.