Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Aramark were worth $2,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aramark during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Aramark during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Aramark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aramark by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Aramark during the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ARMK shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Aramark from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet cut Aramark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Aramark in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Aramark from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.20.

Aramark Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ARMK opened at $34.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.28. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $28.74 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 39.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.65.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 1.33%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aramark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.57%.

About Aramark

(Get Rating)

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform and Career Apparel (Uniform). The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

Further Reading

