Arizona State Retirement System Grows Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $3,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

NBIX stock opened at $97.90 on Tuesday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.25 and a 52-week high of $129.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.49.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NBIX. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.21.

In other news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 6,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $633,811.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,460 shares in the company, valued at $4,144,878.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 6,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $633,811.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,144,878.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $94,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,646,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,288 shares of company stock worth $4,178,137 over the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

