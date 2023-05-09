Barclays Raises TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Price Target to $57.00

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at Barclays from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.17% from the company’s current price.

THS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a report on Sunday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.40.

Shares of NYSE THS opened at $53.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. TreeHouse Foods has a 12 month low of $31.12 and a 12 month high of $55.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.40 and a 200-day moving average of $48.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.65 and a beta of 0.44.

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.83 million. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, Director Ann Sardini sold 5,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total value of $253,590.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,802. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,735,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,046,000 after purchasing an additional 347,802 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 147,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,254,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $791,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,017,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc engages is the manufacture and distribution of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation, and Snacking and Beverages.

