Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,045 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 16,390 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $8,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 220 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 428.0% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FANG shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $166.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.55.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $132.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $137.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.71 and a 12 month high of $168.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.03.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.33 by ($0.23). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 47.15% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.25%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

