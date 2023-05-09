California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 99,166 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 58.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 268,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,166 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in IDEX were worth $61,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in IDEX by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in IDEX by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in IDEX by 0.9% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in IDEX by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IDEX by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IEX opened at $210.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $219.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.84. The company has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.09. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $172.18 and a 1 year high of $246.23.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $845.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.87 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 3,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.36, for a total transaction of $720,051.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,138,255.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Mizuho reduced their price target on IDEX from $227.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on IDEX from $252.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on IDEX from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on IDEX from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.17.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

