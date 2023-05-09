Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,037 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,913 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $8,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 964.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 143.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 78.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VEEV. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $204.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $233.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.39.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $177.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.14. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.02 and a 12-month high of $232.26. The stock has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.97, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.92.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $563.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.18 million. On average, analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $27,107.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,189.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $1,785,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,571.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $27,107.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,189.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,818 shares of company stock worth $2,296,277. Corporate insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

